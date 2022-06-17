Cristina apura la creación de una Cámara en Santa Cruz para revisar los casos de corrupción

Es la Cámara de Piedra Buena, creada en 2014. Ahora el Senado llamó a la audiencia pública.

El Senado convocó esta semana a audiencias públicas para evaluar a 33 candidatos a jueces nacionales y federales de todo el país. Se destacan los tres candidatos para ocupar la Cámara Federal de Piedra Buena, en Santa Cruz. Ese tribunal se convertiría en la instancia de revisión de los jueces federales de esa provincia, a cargo de las causas de corrupción y narcotráfico.

El concurso para elegir a los tres jueces se activó en 2015, pero quedó paralizado durante la gestión de Cambiemos, aunque nunca se derogó la ley. De hecho, la reforma judicial enviada al Congreso por Alberto Fernández volvió a reflotar esa Cámara.

La novedad es que el Senado llamó a la audiencia pública. Los candidatos son Carlos Augusto Borges; Marcelo Hugo Bersanelli, y Nelson Sánchez. Fueron elegidos en una terna a la que Cambiemos le dio apoyo en octubre del año pasado. Fue la última terna que aprobó el Consejo de la Magistratura con la vieja integración de 13 miembros, a pesar del pacto que había hecho la oposición de bloquear la votación de cualquier terna.

Igualmente la batalla no está perdida para la oposición porque la Corte nunca habilitó ese tribunal. Sin ese paso, nunca habrá Cámara Federal en Piedra Buena.