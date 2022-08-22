Cristina Kirchner estalló luego del alegato y vomitó su bronca en las redes

La vice se enojó porque no la dejaron volver a declarar este martes.

El alegato de los fiscales en el juicio de la obra pública tuvo efectos políticos inmediatos. Cristina Kirchner utilizó las redes para descargar su bronca. En lugar de defenderse, la vicepresidenta salió a criticar al jefe de Gobierno Horacio Rodriguez Larreta por un operativo en la puerta de su domicilio, donde se cruzaron dos grupos. 

“Lo único que le faltaba a Rodríguez Larreta para ser Macri: la policía de la ciudad reprimió con palos, gas pimienta y gases lacrimógenos a ciudadanos y ciudadanas que se acercaron a Juncal y Uruguay como muestra de apoyo frente a los insultos de un grupo de energúmenos macristas”, dijo CFK pasadas las 20 horas.

La bronca de Cristina arrancó cuando se enteró que el TOF 2 rechazó su pedido para declarar este martes. “Si algo faltaba para confirmar que no estoy ante un tribunal de la Constitución, sino ante un pelotón de fusilamiento mediático-judicial, es impedirme el ejercicio del derecho de defensa ante cuestiones…”, arrancó en una serie de tuits.

Como no le permitieron ampliar su indagatoria, la vice dijo que hablará este martes por las redes a partir de las 11. 