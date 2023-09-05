Cristina no descarta un triunfo de Milei en primera vuelta

La vice analizó los números en la intimidad. Hay incertidumbre sobre su rol en la campaña.

La vicepresidenta se mantiene en silencio luego de la derrota histórica del Gobierno en las PASO. No habló en público desde entonces. En la intimidad, sin embargo, confesó que no descarta un triunfo de Javier Milei en primera vuelta. El pronóstico lo hizo unos días después de las PASO, cuando los encuestadores todavía no habían medido la reacción de los votantes. El escenario luego se terminó confirmando como una posibilidad cierta.

Milei retiene la gran mayoría de votos obtenidos el 13 de agosto y sumaría de todos los espacios político. En el círculo rojo, nadie lo desconoce. “Puede ganar en primera vuelta”, admiten dirigentes de ambos lados de la grieta.

Cristina está preocupado por el avance del libertario en distritos claves del peronismo como La Matanza. Luego de las PASO, analizó los números finos de ese distrito. Recordemos que antes de la elección se sacó una foto junto a Fernando Espinoza, el intendente que aspira a retener el distrito más poblado del Conurbano. Para eso necesita los votos del Movimiento Evita, que salió derrotado en la interna, o que al menos no le hagan campaña en contra.

Si pierde Massa, la situación judicial de Cristina podría complicarse. El supuesto plan de irse a vivir al exterior estaría descartado. O nunca existió. “Ya vive en domiciliaria porque casi no sale a la calle, no cambiaría demasiado“, razonan cerca suyo. Su vida cotidiana se distribuye entre el departamento de su hija Florencia (ya no vive en Recoleta), su oficina del Senado, y Santa Cruz.

¿Cuál será su rol en la campaña? Nadie tiene una respuesta. Por el momento mantiene un silencio prudente, aunque sigue hablando seguido con Sergio Massa.