Cristina Pérez desmintió la separación con Luis Petri: “Le quieren hacer daño”

La periodista habló de los rumores en el pase con Baby.

La periodista Cristina Pérez desmintió esta tarde en su programa de radio la supuesta separación de Luis Petri, candidato a vicepresidente de Patricia Bullrich. En el pase con Baby Etchecopar, hablaron de los rumores y hasta hicieron bromas con la situación.

“Le quieren hacer daño a Luis, está limpio, entonces tienen que inventar cosas, estamos en campaña”, se lamentó la periodista.

Los rumores llegaron hasta los programas de espectáculos. Por eso, la periodista decidió hacer un vivo en Instagram a media mañana. “Como me llamaba todo el mundo, le dije ‘hagamos algo’ e hicimos un vivo porque se había ido a Entre Ríos. Lo mejor era hacer algo transparente”, explicó Pérez.

 

Una publicación compartida por Cristina Perez (@cris_noticias)