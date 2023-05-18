Cristina rescató al ex gobernador Daniel Peralta y le dio un cargo en Santa Cruz

Lo nombró como interventor del Yacimiento Carbonífero de Río Turbio (YCRT).

Las vueltas de la política muchas veces sobrepasan lo imaginable. El ex gobernador de Santa Cruz Daniel Peralta, que se cansó de criticar al kirchnerismo y a la gestión de Alicia Kirchner, fue rescatado a pocos meses de la elección provincial. La gobernadora lo nombró al frente del Yacimiento Carbonífero de Río Turbio (YCRT), una silla caliente ligada a varios escándalos de corrupción. Pero la designación responde a una decisión de Cristina Kirchner.

De hecho, Peralta se sacó una foto este martes junto a la vicepresidenta y a la gobernadora en el Senado.

Durante la gestión de Alicia Kirchner, Peralta fue muy crítico de la gobernadora. “No puede decir que se la está ahogando porque no se le paga eso, de hecho yo tendría que decir que ellos me ahogaron a mí durante ocho años, en función también de la retención del 15 % de coparticipación para el sistema previsional, que también fue devuelto a las provincias“, dijo en una entrevista con Télam en 2017.

El tiempo pasa y ahora Peralta fue convocado a apagar el fuego el YCRT.