Cristina se fue a El Calafate antes que vuelva Alberto

La vicepresidenta, a cargo del Poder Ejecutivo, viajó este jueves a El Calafate en el Tango 11 según consignó el Twitter el periodista Federico Teijeiro. Cristina Kirchner no estará en Buenos Aires cuando regrese Alberto Fernández pero no incide en el traspaso de mando: en esos casos se activa de manera automática cuando el Presidente pisa suelo argentino.

A la salida del país, la situación es distinta porque ambos firman un acta de traspaso de mando. En cambio, al regreso, solo alcanza con un aviso formal.