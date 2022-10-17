Cristina solo gana en dos provincias

Una encuesta realizada por CB Consultora Opinión Pública midió la imagen de los 8 principales dirigentes del oficialismo y la oposición en todo el país. El primer dato llamativo es que Javier Milei quedó primero en 11 provincias. Pero el segundo dato es que Cristina solo ganó en dos: Santiago del Estero, gobernada por Gerardo Zamora, y Formosa, donde Gildo Insfrán se eternizó en el poder.