Cristina Kirchner compró acciones de Apple y Mercado Libre

La ex vice declaró un patrimonio de más de 249 millones de pesos.

La ex vice presidenta declaró un patrimonio de más de 249 millones de pesos, pese a que ya cedió gran parte de su fortuna a sus hijos.

¿Cómo llegó a ese número? En el último año compró 11 tipos de bonos y un Toyota Corolla Hibrido OKM. Entre las acciones adquiridas se destacan las de Apple y Mercado Libre.

“Con la de ellos son capitalistas. El socialismo es siempre con la ‘tuuuuuuuuya contribuyeeeeeente’”, reaccionó Marcos Galperin, uno de los fundados de ML.

Lo más llamativo es que compró los bonos en octubre de 2023, cuando Sergio Massa todavía estaba en carrera para la presidencial.

 