Cristina toma mate y espera que madure el nocaut

El sábado impodrá una nueva agenda con otra embestida al presidente. Podría anunciar la división del bloque de diputados oficialista.

Si algo sabe es esperar el momento justo. El plenario de Avellaneda que la abrazó con miembros de la CTA, significó el pedido de rendición. La capitulación de Alberto será el día que renuncie Guzmán. El próximo sábado, Cristina encabezará un acto en la memoria del General Perón, en Ensenada, y se espera otro discurso fulminante.

Trascendió, inclusive, que podría anticipar la encisión del bloque de diputados oficialista haciendo espejo con lo que ya ella hizo en el Senado.  En esa ocasión, la ex mandataria generó una partición del bloque traducida  en Frente Nacional y Popular, con 21 senadores que en su mayoría responden a gobernadores peronistas, y Unidad Ciudadana, donde se inscriben 14 legisladores. Se especuló que lo hizo como una táctica política para repartir mejor los cargos en la representación del Consejo de la Magistratura.

Ahora, la Dueña de la política k  tomó las riendas también de la estrategia en diputados ya que le hizo saber su deseo de la próxima jugada en una reunión días atrás a su propio hijo Máximo. El diputado que renunció a la Jefatura del bloque del Frente de Todos se encontraría algo deprimido y ausente del seguimiento de los frenéticos acontecimientos, por lo que su mamá le puso el despertador.

De partirse también la torta ofiocialista en diputados la lectura será unívoca de una distancia gélida de la gestión de Alberto Fernandez, y la discusión sobre la mesa de que proyectos podría salir de ahí en más en el Congreso, previo a las elecciones generales.

Cristina le hizo saber a varios intendentes que hay que correr a Guzmán de economía antes  de que la economía este fuera de control. La precepción dle mundo de Alberto es otra. Hay ruidos porque se estaría en los efectos que le causa el crecimiento exponencial al la ecomomía doméstica.

Todavía no sabe como se ubicará la ejecutante disciplinaria ante el nuevo escenario. ¿Candidata a provincai como senadora o candidata a presidente? De esta definición también dependerá si se trata de adelantar las eelcciones del distrito clave a las nacionales.

En las redes sus señales son de una mujer empatíca , tratando de agradar a sectores que le siguen siendo refractarios. Toma mate y espera.

 

 

 