¿Cristina viajará a Italia en el avión que compró Alberto Fernández?

El ARG-01 costó más de 20 millones de dólares.

El viaje de la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner a Italia, donde dará una clase magistral, ya generó polémica porque se utilizaría el nuevo avión presidencial aunque no es una misión oficial.

El avión fue comprado a fines del año pasado y hasta ahora fue usado por el presidente Alberto Fernández y por Sergio Massa. En cambio, la vice utiliza para sus traslados dos aviones de YPF y otros aviones más chicos de la flota oficial.

El viaje a Italia complica la situación por las distancias aunque la vice podría viajar en un vuelo comercial. Solo de combustible, el viaje en el nuevo Tango 01 costaría unos 500 mil dólares, según publicó el diario Clarín.

Una versión no confirmada indica que la ex presidenta intentaría aprovechar su estadía en la península para poder entrevistarse con el Papa Francisco en la residencia de Santa Marta.