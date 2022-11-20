Cristina y Alberto despidieron a Hebe

Cristina posteó fotos junto a la líder de Madres de Plaza de Mayo en las que también estuvo presente Néstor. Hebe de Bonafini fue fervientemente kirchnerista. Como referente indiscutible de la lucha contra la dictadura, celebró la posturas en Derechos Humanos por parte de Néstor y Cristina.

Hebe murió a los 93 años , el día de la Soberanía Nacional. En tanto, el presidente ademas de lamentar la muerte decretó tres días de duelo nacional.