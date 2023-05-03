Cristóbal López se mostró en el acto de un sindicalista clave para la elección en Santa Cruz

Se trata de Claudio Vidal, secretario general de los petroleros y diputado nacional.

Claudio Vidal dirige el sindicato petrolero desde 2013 y fue un aliado estratégico del kirchnerismo local. En 2019, fue candidato a gobernador dentro del Frente de Todos y sus votos le permitieron la reelección a Alicia Kirchner. Dos años después ingresó al Congreso y ahora podría convertirse en un actor clave justamente para derrotar a los Kirchner.

Vidal todavía no decidió su futuro. Pero es seguido de cerca por la política y el empresariado de Santa Cruz.

En este caso, inauguró el feed lot más grande de la Patagonia en Cañadón Seco, en la zona norte de la provincia. “Teniendo en cuenta nuestra historia, de cómo se creó Santa Cruz, de cómo se soñó, de cómo nuestros pobladores con sus manos comenzaron a construir Santa cruz, tenemos que reconocer que se pensó una Santa Cruz productiva. Llegamos a tener más de 9.000.000 de cabezas ovinas, y hoy no llegamos a 1.800.000. Esto quiere decir que retrocedimos, y que algo tenemos que hacer”, dijo en ese acto.

Entre los presentes estaba el presidente de YPF Pablo Gonzalez, el ex secretario de Comercio Guillermo Moreno, el ex gobernador de Santa Cruz Sergio Acevedo; el ex gobernador de Chubut Martin Buzzi; y varios intendentes.

El dato de color es que en una de las mesas también se lo vio al empresario Cristóbal López, que juega sus fichas en la política local como alguna vez hizo Lázaro Báez.

Vidal está en conversaciones con todos los actores, tanto en el oficialismo como en la oposición. En 2021, su partido SER terminó segundo, detrás de Cambia Santa Cruz. En esa elección obtuvo, además, tres diputados provinciales, que votaron junto al oficialismo en la legislatura provincial. Ahora el escenario podría cambiar.

Ahora va por más. En las últimas hora, el actual diputado provincial José Luis Garrido, confirmó que Vidal será candidato a gobernador. Resta saber si formará alianza con alguna de las dos grandes coaliciones políticas de la provincia o se mantendrá como la tercera opción. Algunas fuentes no descartan que el salto de Mario Markic a la política podría impulsar una alianza con Vidal. Si eso ocurre, sería un golpe de gracia para las intenciones del kirchnerismo. Muchos dicen que eso obligaría a Máximo Kirchner a jugar como candidato.