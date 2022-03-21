Crónica consiguió el testimonio de “Jesus”

Pasó en Crónica, donde sino…Como si predicara de verdad con la estructura poética de la palabra, al borde de la risa, lanzó:

Mi ciudadanía está en los cielos
y soy un predicador, anuncio el evangelio,
mi padre está en los cielos, vuestro padre celestial,
Dios quiere que hagamos un mundo de paz,
nos manda a trabajar para la paz,
hombres y mujeres de este tiempo,
mi padre nos manda que trabajemos por la paz,
tenemos que orar para el señor levantando los caídos
sanando los corazones quebrantados

Con una manta en la cabeza, un tatuaje de la estrella de seis puntos pero muy mal hecho y con el pelo crecido de varios meses, el joven consiguió su objetivo de llevar a la tele.

Una de las panelistas reconoció: “Me pareció todo un chamuyo. Si pregona la paz, que se vaya a Ucrania”. Otro agregó: “Si se cree Jesucristo, habría que crucificarlo”.