Crónica discriminó a Schiaretti

Crónica junto al Pueblo salió a la calle con urnas para transmitir el sentimiento de los votantes en una de las cabeceras de trenes. Las improvisadas urnas llevaban la carita de cada uno de los finalistas de este 22 de octubre. La sorpresa fue que faltó una urna: la del Gringo Schiaretti. Como en las redes, parece que Crónica desconoce la existencia del cordobés.