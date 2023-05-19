Crónica TV puso una placa ingeniosa sobre Cristina

A veces es triste la realidad , lo que tiene es remedio. Por eso Crónica TV sabiendo que no podía revertir la situación del rating con la competencia de C5N por los 11 puntos de medición por la entrevista a Cristina hizo un blanqueo psicológico en pantalla y tituló la placa roja con un “En otro canal está hablando Cristina”.