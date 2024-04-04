Crónica TV renovó su grilla con nuevos conductores y algunos regresos

Llegaron varios periodistas de A24 y Extra TV.

Desde este lunes, Crónica TV renovó su grilla con nuevas incorporaciones y algunos regresos como Juan Cruz Sanz, que se había ido a América y ahora volvió para conducir el segmento de las 15 horas.

En la franja de las 6 AM la novedad es la aparición de Mariela Fernández, que se hizo conocida en C5N y suelto pasó a Extra TV.

De 13 a 15 el segmento estará a cargo de Liliana Caruso, ex A 24, y Pampa Mónaco, ex C5N. Los dos especialistas en policiales conducirán “Siempre Noticias”.

A las 15 será el turno de Melina Fleiderman, que se la pudo ver hasta fin de año en Extra TV, junto a Juan Cruz Sanz.

La programación continúa con Tomás Méndez y Montserrat Brizuela, y a las 19, y en el espacio más extenso de la emisora, Diego Moranzoni y Rosario Grimaldi harán hasta las 23, Crónica Central.