¿Cuál es el objetivo político del “Chapa” Retegui que detonó su relación con Tevez?

El ex DT de Las Leonas tiene alguna promesa para saltar a la Nación.

“Prefirió más un compromiso político que su sueño. Faltó a su palabra y fue desprolijo. El fútbol no es para cagones”, lanzó Carlitos Tevez cuando estalló la interna con “Chapa” Retegui, que dejó colgado al nuevo DT de Rosario Central y se quedó como funcionario en la Ciudad.

Efectivamente Retequi priorizó que había nombrado a varios amigos y colaboradores que lo acompañaron en el mundo del hockey, pero su objetivo es otro. Dicen en la Secretaría de Deportes de la Ciudad que ex DT de Las Leonas tendría una promesa para saltar a la Secretaría de Deportes de Nación si gana Juntos por el Cambio en 2023. 

Tevez fue muy duro con Retegui porque se sintió traicionado y además porque se enteró por los medios.

Luego del escándalo, Retegui trató de poner paños fríos. “Lo que dijo me enteré por mis hijos, pero la realidad es que tengo un compromiso muy grande con la Secretaría de Deportes de Buenos Aires. Trabajo con mucha gente en los clubes de barrio, los deportistas de alto rendimiento y los ex deportistas. Era muy difícil que pudiera acompañarlo, porque tengo una misión que es cambiar el deporte en la Ciudad, con el apoyo de una gestión muy importante. Yo me sentí parte del proyecto de Carlos desde otro lugar, pero la coyuntura del día a día hizo que uno tenga que elegir”, dijo en declaraciones a TyC Sports.