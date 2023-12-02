Cuál es el proyecto que guardaría en un cajón Kicillof

Dicen que ante la amenaza que tuvo en campaña Javier Milei de dolarizar la economía, el gobernador reelecto de la provincia fue consultando diversas alternativas para diferenciarse. Fue así que una de sus espadas legislativas habría confeccionado un proyecto de ley de creación de una moneda propia para ese distrito. No so las cuasi monedas, como fue el Patacón, sino una especie de autonomía monetaria,  ¿Locura?

Consultaron a constitucionalistas afines y tendrían una rendija institucional por el histórico Pacto de San José de Flores. Vale recordar que las cuasimonedas se emitieron en 2001 y 2002 por la imposibilidad del Banco Central de emitir moneda en el marco de la Ley de Convertibilidad. Este proyecto, por ahora cajoneado, plantea la emisión. de moneda propia. Además, el hilo de rumor señala que se tendría que poner en confinamiento una máquina impresora alemana que compró en su momento Daniel Scioli, cuando era gobernador,