¿Cuál fue la reacción de Jorge Rial tras el triunfo de Milei?

El conductor de C5N dijo que intercambió mensajes con el presidente electo.

“Tenemos nuevo presidente, en muy buena ley. ¿54 por ciento? Me fui a dormir antes que terminara jajaja. ¿Ahh 56? Uhh, nos rompieron el orto jaja”, dijo Jorge Rial en el comienzo de su programa.

Tal como otros conductores de C5N, Rial se mostró un tanto optimista: “Vamos a seguir laburando, el país no es empresa que se cierra…. Con preocupación, como todo gobierno nuevo. Quiero ver qué Milei vamos a tener”. Es más, dijo que se había chateado con el presidente electo y recordó que fue el único que lo llevó a Milei al piso de C5N.

Hace pocas semanas, Rial había sido trendin topic cuando le pedía a Milei que se baje del balotaje. Después dijo que fue un sketch con ironía.