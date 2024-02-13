Cuáles son los motivos del Papa para “perdonar” a Milei

Hay motivaciones de estrategia política.

Eso de poner la otra mejilla es un axioma cristiano que indudablemente rodea el espíritu del jefe de la grey católica mundial. Sin embargo, como bien se sabe, en el Vaticano hay improntas bien terrenales de juego de poder que trascienden las lecturas cortoplacistas.

En esta clasificación última, Francisco es un verdadero especialista que suele alterar cualquier análisis sobre sus reales motivaciones en sus gestos y acciones permanentes.

El Jesuita sorprendió al mercado político local con el efusivo abrazo, las sonrisas cómplices, y la larga hora que le dio en la entrevista al presidente Milei.

¿Cuáles fueron sus verdaderas razones con un personaje que pareciera estar en sus antípodas?

Quizás al igual que Cristina comienza a tomarse en serio al nuevo actor de la política argentina y sobre todo analiza la posible perdurabilidad de su proyecto: si sobrepasa el 2024 bajando la inflación, tal como prometió, quién lo detendrá.

El Papa quiere venir finalmente a la Argentina, en las cercanías del ultimo trimestre. Nadie puede augurar con qué nación se encontrará y cuál será la imagen que tenga por esos meses el jefe de estado.

Lo que sí sabe, por ahora, es que muchos integrantes de la clase baja y media que lo pondrían recibir son el electorado que le dio el respaldo al libertario para intentar llevar adelante sus ambiciosas reformas.

El Papa podría haber utilizado la misma cara larga y los pocos minutos que le dio en su momento a Mauricio Macri cuando fue a Roma. No fue el caso.

 

Hay una cuestión de corto plazo que quiere atender la iglesia, como urgente: la ayuda social para combatir la pobreza. El gesto del presidente, a través de su funcionaria preferida, de darle otra vez jerarquía en esa misión a Cáritas fue una movida inteligente para generar un buen ambiente en la bilateral.

Ayudó también la presencia de Guillermo Francos, quien estaría mas confirmado que rulo de estatua para generar empatía, ya que el ministro de Interior fue alumno de Bergoglio.

Deducir que Francisco le está dando un cheque en blanco al ajuste es solo producto del deseo de la comitiva presidencial que soltó esas impresiones ante los corresponsales de la gira espiritual del presidente.

Para balancear las fuentes salió el cardenal Víctor Manuel “Tucho” Fernández, para decir por el Papa que la preocupación social sobe el rumbo de la argentina es sumamente preocupante para la iglesia.

Ambos necesitan tener coacciones para que la visita Papal sea un hecho después de tanta discusión sobre si viene o no viene.

Sectores opositores que esperaban una lección del Papa fustigando a Milei quedaron decepcionados,  Creer que Francisco tiene una sola camiseta es seguir simplificando el factor histórico del primer Papa argentino.

Horacio Caride