Cuando “liberen a Coco” habla mucho de nosotros mismos

Fue la nota viral de la semana. El episodio del perrito que entró al país sin vacunas y que sintonizó simpatías entre los argentinos.

No cabe duda que un carita tierna de un perrito enjaulado siempre va a caer mejor que una Milagro Sala detenida por piquetera quilombera. Coco vino de Hungría por el gesto de un papá que quiso darle una alegrón a una hija que hace un tiempo largo no veia .

El jugador de hamball profesional volvió al país por la emergencia decretada ante la guerra de Rusia contra Ucrania. La historia tuvo dese el arranque todos los condimentos para que los usuarios de redes empatizaran y generaran el #Liberen a Coco.

Principales editoriales cruzaron realidades bien diferentes para agregar indignación . Mientras Senasa “retenía injustamente” a un perrito en ese mismo Aeropuerto pasaron valijas con drogas o vaya saber cuantos terroristas internacionales.

Extraña manera de resolver nuestros problemas como sociedad . Como tenemos problemas mas graves sin resolver hagamos la vista gorda con una infracción menor. Apliquemos el “siga…siga” , de árbitros flexibles.

El propio infractor, que trajo a Coco sin vacunar, reconoció que estuvo mal pero reclamó a las autoridades un poco de sensibilidad para que le dejaran llevar el perro a su casa y alli seguir la cuarentena obligatoria.

Por esto que la ley hay que adaptaría a cada caso según el sentido común de quién la vive o el contexto en que se produce es que deberíamos convencernos que nunca seremos Suiza.

Muchos viajeros nativos vuelven maravillados de sociedades Europeas que tiene un respeto a las reglas y un orden irrestricto. Che,  a propósito , ¿ Qué pasó en París con la reventa de entradas y el desorden fuera del estadio , en la final de la Champion?

Aunque desde el Senasa nadie le dijo que sacrificarían al perro, el deportista convenció a la afición que esto era una hipótesis posible y la ola de indignados se multiplicó.

¿ Es cierto que Milei ya estaba escribiendo un comunicado culpando de la situación a la casta política?

El caso de la noticia viral de Coco también habla de un costado solidario de los argentinos que en cierta medida es muchas veces selectivo.  A Coco lo salvó  de la Grieta el no manifestarse por una facción política,

Coco es esa historia mínima que habla más de nosotros que un pobre perro . También, su ojitos de cachorro bueno lo ayudaron en el decisión. final, Un Rottweiler llamado  Brutus no hubiera zafado seguramente de la deportación,

Horacio Caride.

 