Cuando recibió la prescripción, Jay Mammon le puso la alfombra roja a Burlando

El conductor lo presentó en su programa como “el mejor abogado del mundo”.

El programa LAM presentó anoche un video de archivo lapidario para la suerte de Jay Mammon. Según dijo Yanina Latorre, la misma noche que la Justicia decidió que la denuncia contra el conductor prescribía por el paso del tiempo, el denunciado llevó a su abogado a la TV y lo presentó como “el mejor abogado del mundo”.

Las imágenes muestran a un Jay Mammon exultante, al igual que su abogado Burlando, aunque no había nada para festejar. (Mirá el video al 1:24:00)

Ya había trascendido un mensaje del conductor en las redes muy ofensivo. “A llorar al campito”, escribió para la fecha que se cerró la causa. Ahora, acorralado por las pruebas y el escarnio público, el conductor dice que “empatiza” con el joven que lo denunció por abuso y violación.

Su entrevista con Jorge Rial dejó varios puntos oscuros. Mammon sigue repitiendo que conoció a Lucas a los 16, como si eso lo eximiera de la responsabilidad moral, y asegura que no hubo violación. Pero sigue escondiendo las supuestas pruebas a su favor. No expuso ni los audios ni los mensajes que dice tener.  Tampoco quiso mencionar a los testigos a su favor.

En Youtube, solo aparece una entrevista que Jay Mammon le hizo a Burlando en abril de 2021. Esa noche cantaron como si nada hubiera pasado.