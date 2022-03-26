Cuando vuelve Animales y con quienes

Tras la despedida de Intratables , Fantino arma equipo para la vuelta de un programa que siempre despertó polémicas.

Animales ,un programa de “bombas periodísticas ” , volverá a la pantalla de America . El conductor Ale Fantino primero se despedirá de Intratables, que como anticipamos tendrá su ultima salida al aire, el 29 de Abril.

Fantino prepara equipo con algunos nombres de siempre y otras novedades. Animales volverá el 2 de mayo. Expediente pudo saber quienes eran sus compañeros.

Estarán Javier Calvo y Maxi Montenegro, periodistas que estuvieron en anteriores etapas. Se sumaran : Bebo Granados , Ignacio Ortelli y Diana Deglauy,

Animales, siempre fue un programa que trajo dolores de cabeza y controversias a las autoridades del canal, Hasta se generó una fuerte polémica en su etapa embrionaria cuando Daniel Santoro se tuvo que ir acusado por algunos de sus compañeros de hacer informes e inteligencia sobre algunos de sus colegas, Fue tras el escándalo del caso Marcelo D’Alessio .

Ante este antecedente hubo mucha discusión interna sobre como rodearlo a el conductor, Fantino prefiere ser cauto y dijo que todavía no hay nombre sobre la mesa.

 