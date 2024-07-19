¿Cuánto cuesta el vino Paredes?

El mediocampista de la Scaloneta se vino con la Copa América y la presentación de su vino abajo del brazo. En la provincia de Mendoza, Leandro Paredes presentó un vino de alta gama que saldrá 25 mil pesos. Un Malbec con el estirpe del campeón del Mundo.

Ante la prensa, Paredes reconoció que diseñar un vino le costó más que cuando barre a los rivales en la disputa de la pelota. Los colombianos tiene un recuerdo de él.