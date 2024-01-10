Cúneo Libarona desmintió un supuesto pacto con Cristina

Hay molestias internas con ministro de Justicia. El funcionario tiene fama de furtivo operador en la justicia.

El Ministro de Justicia , Mariano Cúneo Libarona, debe reconstruir su imagen en clara tensión con su pasado. Aquél de los 90 : farandulero , de tapa de revistas o el operador en las sombras , a este, un funcionario que quiere protagonizar una reforma sin precedentes en el país. En el primer mes de gestión del gobierno, Cúneo es del ala dialoguista . Sabe que deben ser muy cuidadosos con la Corte Suprema, quienes podría llegar a expedirse sobre la validez del mega DNU durante el mes de febrero.

“Que se quede tranquila la ciudadanía que la corrupción la vamos a perseguir a lo máximo, acá no hay ningún pacto de impunidad”, indicó en la entrevista que le hizo Desde el Llano, Joaquín Morales Sola.

¿De donde provino esta pregunta quirúrgica del veterano periodista d barba candado? Las fuertes versiones que el ex abogado del caso Coppola y el Jarrón , habría mantenido una reunión reservada con la ex presidente.

¿Es cierto que Milei le prometió a Alberto cuidad a Dylan y a Cristina sus caudas judiciales?

Si se une esta versión , a la traducción de los labios de Milei el día de la asunción presidencial , que le dijo a Cristina : “Quedate tranquila” , el primer capítulo de la serie “Impunidad ” , pronto en Netflix , cierra para el pochoclo.

Libarona debió desmentirlo , pero sus dichos gustaron a la toto poderosa Karina Milei quien lo tendría apuntado. Por otra parte, desde el macrismo duro volvieron a ensalzar al recientemente exculpado por espionaje, el ex ministro , Germán Garavano.

El rol de Cúneo en el Congreso fe voluntarioso. Los legisladores de la oposición le agradecieron su buena predisposición en explicar la Ley Ómnibus aunque resultó raro que estuviera él que no introdujo nada de reforma judicial aún ,  y no así funcionarios clave de economía o el Jefe de Gabinete. Sabe el abogado de las mil batallas que ya no es un Animal Suelto y que el León vigila de cerca.

 