Cynthia Garcia se inmoló por el régimen de Maduro y se cruzó con todos en C5N

La periodista tuvo una noche de furia. Minimizó la salida de venezolanos de su país.

La periodista ultra K Cynthia García, ladera de la ex vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner, tuvo una noche de furia por las elecciones en Venezuela. Durante toda la noche defendió el régimen de Maduro, incluso para sorpresa de los demás panelistas, y tuvo cruces picantes con Pablo Duggan y hasta con Guillermo Moreno.

“Maduro dolarizó la economía e hizo pelota a los de abajo (a los pobres), por eso acá estás en contra de dolarizar, allá estás a favor”, lanzó Moreno en medio del debate con la periodista. Y agregó: “Cuando Cristina diga que su candidata es Villarruel, esta señora va empezar a decir …”

García defendió durante todo el programa el régimen de Maduro. Entre otras cosas, minimizó la salida masiva de venezolanos de su país. Dijo que “se fueron más colombianos a Venezuela”. Por ese motivo, se cruzó con Duggan, que cuestiona abiertamente a Maduro.