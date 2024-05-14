Cynthia García se quebró al aire: “Lo que está ocurriendo es una catástrofe”

La panelista ultra K lloró en Duro De Domar.

Cynthia García, la periodista ultra K, se quebró al aire luego de escuchar el relato de “Pitu” Salvatierra, otro panelista de Duro De Domar que relató las sensaciones de vivir en la calle. “Lo que está ocurriendo es una catástrofe”, dijo llorando. Y agregó: “Siento por las noches el ruido de los tachos de basura”. 

García es una de las voceras de Cristina Kirchner. Desde ese rol, durante los últimos años cuestionó al gobierno de Alberto Fernández. Pero ahora se conmueve con la pobreza. Angel De Brito no se la dejó pasar y posteó el video con un sugestivo titulo: “Descubriendo la pobreza?”.

“Lo de Cynthia García llorando ahora por la pobreza es realmente indignante, además de insólito. Hace un año escribí esto sobre lo que estábamos viviendo. Milei no estaba en el mapa y la gente ya dormía en los cajeros o en la calle”, se sumó Gustavo Noriega. 