Dady Brieva comienza un programa en C5N con mensaje a Lanata

El humorista k usará las mismas siglas que el programa de Lanata en el 13.

Simulan ser lo mismo pero hay un abismo ideológico . El programa nuevo que tendrá el humorista K , Dady Brieva en C5N se llamará PPT, pero significa Peronismo Para Todos. Con ese guiño polémico hará su debut este lunes Dady quien anticipó que será , claro, una tribuna militante.

En la previa calentó motores confrontando con Lanata con su PPT (Periodismo Para Todos), diciendo que el periodista ya se había apropiado de la marca.

 

Su slogan en la pantalla es ” el programa donde la risa vence al odio”.  “Yo soy un militante peronista y lo digo. El problema de ellos es que no hacen repregunta y siguen diciendo que son periodistas independientes”, dijo en el piso de SDTV.

 

 