D’Alessandro se reunió con Larreta y confirmó su salida

El ministro se tuvo que ir por el escándalo de los chats.

Finalmente Marcelo D’Alessandro dio un paso al costado tras la filtración de sus chats y del escándalo del hackeó. Su salida fue desprolija: dos días antes ya se había filtrado en los medios su reemplazante.

La tensión por su salida quedó tapada, al menos por ahora. D’Alessandro se reunió con Larreta y luego publicó una serie de tuits mostrando un supuesto acuerdo.

“No aflojé ni un solo día y me voy con el orgullo, la satisfacción y la tranquilidad de haber logrado los menores índices delictivos de los últimos 28 años. Convertimos a Buenos Aires en la capital más segura de Latinoamérica”, detalló.

Y agregó: “Haber liderado este equipo tan profesional y responsable será siempre un hito de mi carrera y mi vida. Les agradezco a Horacio y a todos los que me acompañaron en esta difícil tarea, a mi familia, a mi equipo y muy en especial a los policías, bomberos y agentes que todos los días ponen el cuerpo arriesgando su vida para cuidarnos”.

D’Alessandro, finalmente apuntó a quienes accedieron ilegalmente a sus comunicaciones e hicieron trascender supuestos chats que el ahora exfuncionario porteño considera manipulados o falsos. “Les aseguro que ninguna operación va a borrar la satisfacción personal y profesional de haber enfrentado a los delincuentes para que los vecinos vivan más seguros. Aún queda mucho por hacer y espero que se continúe por el mismo camino”.

Y, en el mismo sentido, dio detalles: “Sobre el hackeo, ya tenemos los responsables. Ahora vamos a encontrar al que lo ideó, financió y ordenó. Todos y cada uno de ellos van a tener que dar explicaciones ante la Justicia. Los argentinos merecemos saber la verdad. Esto no va a quedar impune”.