Daniel López fue despedido de su programa de Continental

Daniel López se despidió del aire de Continental tras muchos años de conducir Primera Hora. Su alocución fue muy contundente. Afirmó que las autoridades de la radio decidieron rescindir de él y optar por una linea de programación más light. Repasó al aire su trayectoria dando a entender que su salida no responde a una falta de resultados.

López agradeció a sus compañeros a los que calificó de grandes profesionales. “Considero que el oyente de radio es muy inteligente y mucho tiempo no los podrán engañar “, cerró el periodista.