Daniel Mollo denunció presiones de allegados a Riquelme

El relator dijo que espera que sea un hecho aislado.

El relator de Boca dijo que lo quisieron correr de la cabina de transmisión por “no estar alineado a la actual Comisión Directiva” . En la previa de Boca- Defensa y Justicia, y por Radio del Plata, Mollo narró que tres personas se acercaron a apretarlo. Es conocida la relación amistosa entre Daniel y Mauricio Macri.

Inmediatamente, recibió la solidaridad de algunos colegas.  “Ninguno se presentó y me exigieron que no saque al aire a los opositores. Meten miedo”, señaló Mollo.