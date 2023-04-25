Darín hará de un salvador en el Eternauta

El gran actor Ricardo Darín encarnará el protagónico de la versión libre cinematográfica del Eternauta. El clásico de Oesterheld  se estrenará por Nétflix. Darín s emotró muy motivado por el nuevo desfío donde actuará de una “salvador”, Juan Salvo, que intentará combatir a los invasores. Podría llegar a dos temporadas.