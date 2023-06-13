De Brito analiza saltar a las tablas

Ángel De Brito contó que está analizando saltar a las tablas pero sin su elenco de LAM. “Me ofrecieron hacer teatro, me propusieron hacer cuatro únicas funciones y sería en Rosario”, contó.

El formato todavía está en veremos pero incluiría una entrevista a famosos. “Tengo que entrevistar gente con mucha vida. Puse a Carmen por ejemplo, me encantaría entrevistar, a Rial también. Que le importe a la gente también escucharla. Grandes figuras, así con 30 años de quilombo, así se podría llamar la obra”, dijo De Brito.