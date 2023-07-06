De Brito apuntó al operativo “lavandina” de Jay Mammon en América

El conductor de LAM dijo que las entrevistas son producto de las demandas que inició el conductor.

La entrevista de Jay Mammon con Intrusos fue el primer paso para intentar “lavar” la imagen del conductor, que luego del escándalo por la denuncia en su contra ahora contratacó y demandó a varios conductores de América. Casualmente, este miércoles, Jay hizo dos entrevistas en ese canal.

La primera, con Flor de la V, había sido pactada en una de las tantas mediaciones que impulsó su nuevo abogado, muy ligado a Fernando Burlando. La conductora se mostró muy receptiva con Jay y hasta medió cuando discutió con los panelistas. “Dejenlo hablar”, dijo en varias oportunidades.

Por la tarde, Jay Mammon grabó una entrevista con Luis Ventura que se emitirá el fin de semana.

Recordemos que el conductor denunciado por Lucas Benvenuto también demandó a varios integrantes de LAM, incluyendo a De Brito, y a Karina Mazzoco, en cuyo programa tuvo amplia difusión el caso. El conductor de LAM dijo anoche que las entrevistas son parte de un operativo “lavandina” y contó que ya atravesó la mediación y que no se va a retractar. 