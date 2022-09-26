De Brito mojó la oreja de Canosa

Ángel de Brito azuzó a Viviana Canosa por las redes sociales. El chimentero señaló que “no le cree nada” a Viviana sobre su rol de perseguida, tras abandonar ya hace varias semanas la pantalla de América. Filoso, agregó: “Si la mayoría de los que trabajaron con vos, te critican, por alguna razón debe ser, no?”.

¿Habrá respuesta de la conductora sin pantalla?