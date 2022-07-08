De Brito otra vez sacudió a Mengolini: “El país explota, pero las pauteras en silencio”

La periodista ultra K y el conductor vienen en una batalla mediática hace tiempo.

El periodista de espectáculos Ángel De Brito utilizó sus redes sociales para cargar “fuerte” contra Julia Mengolini y Malena Pichot.

“El país explota, pero las pauteras en silencio.Hijas de pauta, de la primera a la última”, publicó en Twitter el conductor de LAM.

La pelea no es nueva y comenzó cuando en LAM revelaron la pauta oficial que recibe la radio de Mengolini. “Vos trabajás para gente que es una mierda, no es culpa tuya. No es con vos, es con ellos”, le dijo la periodista a un notero de LAM.

Yanina Latorre se involucró en esa pelea porque recordó que Mengolini se había metido con su hija en medio del affaire entre Diego Latorre y Natacha Jaitt.