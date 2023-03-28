De Brito se desligó de Jay Mammon: “Estoy 100% del lado de Lucas, me chupa un huevo la prescripción”

El conductor de LAM fue muy crítico de la respuesta del acusado.

Angel De Brito contó en su programa una serie de mensajes que cruzó con Jay Mammon, quien era su amigo. Sobre el final, dijo que “no hay vuelta atrás en nada de lo laboral”. Eso incluye su participación en La Peña de Morfi, una serie de publicidades, y un disco que grabó.

El conductor de LAM también reveló que Mammon estuvo hablando mucho con Fernando Burlando y con “gente del medio”. Luego del fallido comunicado inicial, ahora Burlando lo habría convencido de avanzar y atacar al denunciante. La primera acción fue amenazarlo con una denuncia de calumnias e injurias.

De Brito reveló que Jay Mammon nunca contó entre sus amigos la denuncia que tuvo en 2020. Tampoco dijo nada cuando el fiscal lo sobreseyó por prescripción. “Yo estoy 100 % del lado de Lucas, estoy de lado de la víctima, me chupa un huevo la prescripción”, lanzó.