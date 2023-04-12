De Brito y Nancy Pazos se sacaron chispas y se pasaron facturas

La periodista se fue mal de LAM. “Sos la que persigue a los Gran Hermano para una foto”, fue una de las frases picantes del conductor.

La relación entre Angel De Brito y Nancy Pazos no quedó nada bien tras su paso por LAM. Y con la primera chispa se encendió el fuego.

Todo comenzó cuando el conductor publicó un video de una entrevista que hizo Pazos con Pablo Duggan, en C5N, donde criticó a Viviana Canosa. “Canosa es una mujer que ha hecho del show televisivo un don, así como lo hizo en términos del espectáculo, ahora lo hace en la política. Un poco de despecho me parece (que le pasa), yo creo que ella se imaginaba en otro lugar en este momento“, dijo en esa entrevista.

Ante el tuit de De Brito, Nancy Pazos saltó con los tapones de punta: “No entrecomilles algo que yo no dije Angelito, si es que te quedó alguna pizca de periodismo en tu ser. Y un día de estos fíjate si podes soltar. Porque desde que dejé de trabajar con vos, me nombras casi a diario. ¿Tanto me extrañas? ¿O te doy Rating?”.

A partir de ese momento, comenzó una pelea fuerte en Twitter a la que se sumaron otras integrantes de LAM como Yanina Latorre.

“Venías a mi programa a tratar de extorsionador a @rialjorge te metió un juicio y tuviste que disculparte en #LAM “hagámoslo rápido y no me preguntes así pasa inadvertido” Ahora, vas a chuparles las medias. ESO SOS!”, fue uno de los mensajes de De Brito. 

En otro la tildó de “despechada” de Diego Santilli. No sos Magdalena, sos la que persigue a los Gran Hermano para una foto”, cerró.

“Lo más patético del “te rajé” de @AngeldebritoOk es que en ese momento alegó estar sorprendido por la decisión de la producción. Y “me rajó” el mismo día que a @analiafranchin porque ambas molestábamos a su Alter ego femenina @yanilatorre El envidia las mujeres fuertes”, fue una de las respuestas de Pazos.