De la inmoralidad del hambre denunciada por Alfonsín a la pobreza estructural

La semana cerró con los números del crecimiento de la pobreza y un caso que conmovió en las puertas de la Rosada.

Alfonsín lo había denunciado en su campaña a presidente inaugurando la democracia. Pasaron 40 años  y la pobreza y el hambre son males estructurales que la política no ha podido encontrar respuestas.

La semana la cerramos con nuevos índices de pobreza que muestran que más de 18 millones de argentinos están condenados sin ningún horizonte.

Como una mueca falta del destino, un bebé en situación de calle murió por problemas respiratorios en los alrededores de la Casa Rosada. El papá es un hombre con problemas de adicciones que se vino de Tucumán sin trabajo,

Podría haber sido en cualquier otro sito o muchos casos ni siquiera nos enteramos. Los niños en situación de pobreza alcanzan más de 5 millones.

Las teorías conspirativas recibieron al presidente de su gira por los Estados Unidos, donde estiró la manga de la sequía a Biden para que haya misericordia en próximos compromisos de pagos al FMI. El presidente ya a esta altura es un maniquí recauchutado.

El 40 aniversario de la democracia debería convocarnos a todos los argentinos como una verdadera fiesta pero los guarismos económicos y sociales sucumben a la población en una profunda pesadumbre. Solo los ecos de un Mundial sirven como momentáneo analgésico.

Los dirigentes abrieron la campaña electoral salvaje sin poder visitar ciertos paisajes de la decadencia , donde sus palabras se desvanecen ante la cruda realidad.

“Hemos sometido a los padres de familia a trabajar los 30 días del mes y no alcanzar lo necesario para llevar el pan a la mesa. No va mas se acabó….”, decía en aquel acto Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín. Soñó igual que  todos en un país más justo. Estaría bueno que un Alberto que dice admirarlo lo recuerde junto con todos sus contemporáneos que buscan los votos.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 