De la Torre sigue en silencio y espera la caída de Pettovello para contar su verdad

El ex titular de la Secretaría de Niñez y Familia solo publicó un tuit.

Pablo De la Torre aguantó toda la semana en silencio mientras el escándalo por su salida del Gobierno avanza en Tribunales y en los medios. El ex titular de la Secretaría de Niñez y Familia hasta ahora solo publicó un tuit, el sábado pasado, y luego se llamó a silencio.

Tengo la conciencia y las manos limpias. Me enorgullece haber dado junto a la ministra Petovello la batalla contra los gerentes de la pobreza”, sostuvo el médico pediatra tras su salida. Y agregó: “No me voy a dejar amedrentar por los Kirchneristas infiltrados en el gobiernoMuerto antes que sucio”.

Se refería a Leila Gianni, la abogada que era kirchnerista furiosa y ahora es la jefa de Legales que le puso su firma a una veintena de denuncias de corrupción que hizo la ministra Sandra Pettovello.

Tras ese mensaje, De la Torre decidió no hablar, ni en off the record. Antes de dar una declaración pública, quiere ver como se define la situación política de la ministra. Sin embargo, el dirigente dejó trascender que le había avisado de todo a Pettovello. De todo, significa sobre la situación de los alimentos y de los contratos con la OIE.