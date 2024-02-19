De Loredo le puso nombre a los medios afines al gobernador Llaryora

Mencionó programas, una radio y un diario.

El diputado Rodrigo De Loredo le puso nombre y apellido a los medios afines al gobernador de Córdoba, Martín Llayrora, en el marco de la disputa con el gobierno nacional.

Recordemos que Javier Milei había revelado los números de la pauta oficial de Córdoba que, según dijo, serviría para mantener a los medios afines. Todo en el marco de la disputa por la ley Omnibus y los recursos provinciales que según el Presidente deberían recortarse.

Ahora, De Loredo recogió el guante y dijo que algunos de los medios afines son el periódico El Alfil, la radio Pulxo, o programas como “Encendidos”, “Veni Mañana”, o “Despertate”. “Los programas son todos de un amigo íntimo del gobernador”, lanzó el diputado y ex candidato a vice.