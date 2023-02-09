De Loredo usó un chat de inteligencia artificial para rechazar la embestida del kirchnerismo contra la Corte

El diputado radical Rodrigo De Loredo leyó un discurso en la comisión de Juicio Político realizado por un programa de inteligencia artificial.

“Este texto, presidenta, no fue escrito por mí, ni tampoco por nadie que integre mi equipo, ni por ningún diputado de mi bloque, ni es un texto que haya sido escrito por juristas y politólogos, que tenemos en abundancia en la Argentina. Este es un texto que fue escrito recién, por un chat de inteligencia artificial, GPT-3, que tiene un modelo de 175 millones de parámetros para construirse, y que contestó la pregunta ‘¿Por qué los populismos en el mundo tienden a controlar los poderes judiciales de sus Estados?’”, contó.