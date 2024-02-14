De los cordobeses solo se fue Giordano

Tras la crisis por el rechazo a la ley ómnibus y el supuesto enojo de Javier Milei con los funcionarios que llegaron desde Córdoba hasta ahora solo dio un paso al costado el titular de la ANSES, Osvaldo Giordano, que todavía no tiene reemplazante. Por ahora siguen en funciones el secretario de Transporte Franco Mogetta y el titular del Banco Nación Daniel Tillard, ex Banco de Córdoba.