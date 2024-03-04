De Olivos a Mayo, ni Milei es Menem ni Kicillof es Alfonsín

El Pacto del 25 de mayo está verde. La segunda vez que se direcciona la política a un gran acuerdo . Las grandes diferencias entre los protagonistas.

Más de 30 años pasaron para que en la Argentina retome un atisbo de una hoja de ruta de acuerdos sobre puntos básicos del campo político económicos. Aquel Pacto de Olivos fue un acuerdo entre dos dirigentes de fuste y dos fuerzas políticas, en ese entonces dominantes de la escena nacional. Recibió como réplicas que dicho pacto se hizo a espaldas de la gente y el Parlamento. Sin embargo, un demócrata como Rául Alfonsín pudo rápidamente reencauzarlo mediante una reforma Constitucional, consensuada en la Convención de Santa Fe.

Don Raúl, de la vieja escuela de bùsqueda de consensos en democracia, entendió que si no hacia un pacto con su rival, Carlos Menem, este se iba a llevar puesta la alternancia con una reforma de puro tinte populista, entre otras cuestiones buscando una reelección indefinida.

El riojano tenía mayorías en ambas cámaras con ayuda de su aliados neoliberales. Alfonsín refirió perder algo a no perder todo.

Fue así que se llegó al Pacto de Olivos con la denominada “Núcleo de Coincidencias Básicas” . Se limitó el período presidencial de 6 años a cuatro con una posibilidad de relección. A la vez , intentó atenuar algo el sistema presidencialista con la figura del Jefe de gabinete.

Menem, uno de los políticos más astutos que hubo en la historia, esperó manso al líder radical. Lo apoyó cuando su popularidad estaba en la cima, por ejemplo acompañando el acuerdo bilateral del Beagle, y luego, cuando vino la hiper, le avisó que estaba listo para asumir el adelantamiento del poder. Fueron dos jugadores de ajedrez refinados en otro tipo de tablero político, que luego se desconfiguró con la explosión del 2001. La dinamita vino antes de Milei.

No había grieta política aunque se comenzó en la década de los 90 a edificar la grieta social , de pobres y excluidos.  De esos pecados de la democracia se altó vertiginosamente a una crisis de identidad de la representación hasta derivar en los candidatos salvadores o mesiánicos.

Los 10 puntos del Pacto de Mayo, convocado por Milei en Córdoba,  estipulan generalidades principistas que la mayoría de dirigentes sensatos deberían aceptar como deseables , ej : compromisos de no emisión monetaria o el imperioso rediseño de la coparticipación federal. El verdadero problema reside en el espíritu sesgado de quien hace el llamado , apretando al resto en un para canje:  la Ley Omnibus por algo de plata para repartir entre las provincias acuerdistas.

Los Jinetes del Fracaso, como los tildó Milei a la mayoría de los opositores,  tienen pocos recursos para evitar el convite presidencial. Sus arcas están estranguladas , sus votantes comparten cierta expectativa aún positiva en que el dolor del ajuste será un remedio, finalmente, a tantas decepciones acumuladas.

Por esto es que el presidente, sin contar con apoyos institucionales contundentes, cuenta con el beneplácito de la duda , es la idea de que los que estuvieron fracasaron y que él representa lo “nuevo” por probar. Mientras que su imagen positiva supere el 45% podrá seguir con su relato unilateral. Ni Milei es Menem,  ni Kicillof es Alfonsín.

Horacio Caride