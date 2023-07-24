De pitucos, pitutos y pindongas: ¿El interior quiere descolonizar al peronismo?

El Cordobesismo puede ser un vaso comunicante con el PRO o plantear una verdadera renovación en el peronismo para sacar de la cancha al kirchnerismo. ¿Son lo mismo Schiaretti y Llaryora?

El gran creador “pituco”, Manuel Peralta Ramos, presentaba una de sus performances con la siguiente reflexión: “Tengo un algo adentro que se llama el coso“. El peronismo tiene un coso molesto hace décadas y nadie se pregunta por esa incomodidad, o por lo menos hasta ahora.

Un “pituto” quedó tirado en el piso de la historia como indicio de un crimen de identidad por el que parecen disimular las culpas, los principales dirigentes del peronismo, pero ante el rubor electoral parecieran resurgir los pagarés de los representantes desnudos. Cristina es la líder de ese barco a la deriva que enfrenta una tormenta de contradicciones. 

La líder sigue cosechando un mix de reacciones, entre respeto y miedo, que la catapultó como un mando hegemónico resistiendo el avance de la fragmentación. Ella misma sabe que la marca peronismo termino siendo una “pindonga”, un espacio abstracto emocional que sigue teniendo dispositivos efectivos para defender trincheras de votos de los más humildes.

El llamado “Cordobesismo”, nacido entre los ciclos del Gallego De La Sota y el actual gobernador Schiaretti, tiene ahora un liderazgo emergente en el gobernador electo Martín Llaryora, un gestor de políticas públicas que aviva el fuego del federalismo frente a los unitarios “pitucos”.  ¿A quien le habló el nuevo protagonista de la política cordobesa?. ¿Solo al diputado derrotado Rodrigo De Loredo o a toda una forma de hacer política solo a través de la vidriera mediática nacional? Y por otro lado, ¿No se debería sentir tocado Horacio Rodriguez Larreta que venía rosqueando con el Gringo una posible futura convergencia?

 

Schiaretti , por las dudas, encapsuló el triunfo bajo un paraguas anti k, “el peronismo se está descolonizando del kirchnerismo”, señaló en una nota radial proyectada desde el centro de la vidriera porteña. El está jugando una precandidatura a presidente por esa ansiada autopista del medio, que siempre queda ambiciosa y latente. No es hora de enfrentarse a los zapatitos blancos de Recoleta como su co provinciano.

Los escenarios de elecciones adelantadas en el interior dieron resultados engañosos. Pareciera que el peronismo sigue vigoroso como si la crisis económico social fuera solo cargada a un par de funcionarios que atienden en la Casa Rosada. Al ministro de economía y candidato, único en su especie en los cuarenta de democracia, lo esperan como los generales  que mandaron a buscar al soldado Ryan en medio del caos de la guerra. Si le va en forma decorosa, él también puede ser un puente de agite renovador dentro del espacio peronista.

Que el proceso de descolonización peronista esté en pleno movimiento es algo impreciso, hasta que no se vea la verdadera radiografía de las urnas a partir de las PASO. Si Axel Kicillof triunfa, aunque sea por pocos votos, le dará otra vida a Cristina. La gobernabilidad será, entonces, otra vez una materia a atender en otra vuelta de tuerca a la engrasada transición democrática.

Horacio Caride