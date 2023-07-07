Debate Diputados una reparación para ex agentes del estado

Son ex empleados despedidos en los 90.

La Comisión de Legislación del Trabajo, que preside la diputada Vanesa Siley (FdT), debatió con ex trabajadores una variedad de proyectos de indemnización económica a los ex agentes de la Empresa Gas del Estado S.E y de la ex Empresa de Servicios Eléctricos de Gran Buenos Aires (SEGBA S.A.), que no se hayan acogido al Programa de Propiedad Participada (PPP), entre otras empresas del Estado.

Al respecto, la titular de la Comisión, diputada Siley expresó: “hemos convocado a una reunión informativa para “trabajar con todos ellos, luchadores históricos de un derecho que les fue negado hace alrededor de 30 años, que es el derecho al resarcimiento en base al programa de propiedad participada”. También informó que la Comisión solicitó un informe a la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso (OPC) para que “hagan una estimación institucional sobre todos los proyectos que estamos teniendo en consideración”.

En el inicio, Dardo Jara (ex trabajador Energía Eléctrica San Nicolás) agradeció la “nueva oportunidad a exponer”. “Nuestra historia empezó allá por el año 93 con el proceso de privatización por el cual nuestro país estuvo plagado por las privatizaciones que perjudicó al país y a nuestras ciudades”. “Los compañeros empezaron a reclamar por los PPT, luego vinieron varias iniciativas en Senado y esta Cámara y pedimos “por los compañeros que quedaron en el camino y por nuestros pedimos que se apruebe”, explicó.

En tanto, Jorge Galatti (SEGBA), calificó como “más que positiva esta reunión por las heridas abiertas que aún perduran”. “Hubo un plan de desguace con las privatizaciones, mientras empleados caían en la desocupación, los grandes grupos económicos tenían rentas extraordinarias garantizadas por ley en dólares, a partir de las empresas privatizadas que actualmente siguen fugando al exterior”. “Queremos que se nos salde la deuda”, sostuvo.

Héctor Jorge Barba (Empresa Encotel) contó que hace una “década se viene tratando este tema. Hemos perdido mucha gente en el camino, tenemos trabajadores en todo el país y la empresa nunca fue reconocida como tal, ni su gente tampoco. Tenemos 74 suicidios por este tema. Queremos la posibilidad de que se trate porque es hacer justicia y durante tres décadas seguimos siendo marginados”.

Jorge Peinador (Gas del Estado), comentó que “hemos sido estafados, a algunos no se les ha avisado de los PPT” y recordó que “en 2015 tuvimos media sanción y pasó a Senadores. Tuvimos una reunión con las autoridades de ese entonces y no nos fue bien, así que sepan de qué lado están y sabemos quiénes nos abren la puerta”. Y reflexionó: “que lo sepan los trabajadores cuando vayan al cuarto oscuro. La política de los ´90 nos llevó a este desastre, suicidios y compañeros que no pudieron reinsertarse al mercado laboral. Hoy tienen la posibilidad de reivindicar nuestros reclamos”, advirtió.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 