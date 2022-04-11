Debut de Longobardi con problemas técnicos y café libre

El debut en CNN radio tuvo problemas técnicos con el streaming. A la vez, no salió en paralelo por la señal de TV como se habría anunciado. Longobardi le puso buena cara a estas dificultades y tuvo un gesto de compañerismo con todos los empleados de la emisora: a todos les llegó una bolsa de café de uno de sus anunciantes.