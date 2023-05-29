Debut de Mons. Cuerva divide a la Iglesia : ataque , agravios en medio de una decisión del Papa que sorprendió

Un ex capellán lanzó discursos de odio. El talibán no está solo. A otros más moderados tampoco les gusta la figura del Obispo que misionaba por los pobres en La Cava, de San Isidro.

La designación de Monseñor Jorge García Cuerva fue visto por sectores conservadores como una “regalito” del Papa a los futuros gobernantes de derecha. Cuerva tiene antecedentes fuertes de haber optado por la tarea pastoral cerca de los pobres y hay registros de sus afinidades peronistas.

Tiene intervenciones en misas citando a Perón. Con 55 años de edad , de acompañarla la salud, verá pasar varios gobiernos, en por lo menos los próximos 20 años. De inmediato , se supone que habrá un gobierno de Juntos por el Cambio.

Desde sectores retrógrados eclesiásticos, llegaron las voces más potentes de la impugnación. Como el ex Capellán del Ejército, Rodrigo Vásquez, quien en un audio por WhatsApp viralizado, dijo que Cuerva “es de lo peor que le podría haber pasado a la iglesia”. Aportó un rosario de barbaridades estigmatizantes . Al rato debió enviar otro audio pidiendo unas poco creíbles disculpas públicas.

Mas allá de esta voz altisonante, sectores moderados tampoco lo ven con buenos ojos al pastor que condujo la parroquia de villa La Cava. Creen que había otros obispos en la línea sucesoria que hubieran sido menos traumáticos. Uno de los que quedó patas al aire fue el Obispo de La Plata, Víctor Manuel Fernández.

Cuerva mostró independencia de sus simpatías peronistas cuando no titubeó en criticar duramente a Alberto Fernández por la administración de la pandemia.  “Cuando no podíamos reunirnos, ni vacunar a nuestros abuelos, ellos estaban vacunados y se encontraban”, declaró el entonces obispo de Río Gallegos

Un dato que llama la atención, de la elección de Cuerva como Arzobispo de CABA , es que tiene una fuerte amistad con Sergio Massa, quien tiene como contrapartida una relación distante con el Papa Francisco, no por que él quiera sino porque Bergoglio le bajó la persiana.

Una fuente entendida de los códigos del clero lo explica de la siguiente manera: ” no hay que leer movimientos de la iglesia con los cánones de la política”.

 

 

En un blog manejado por sectores conservadores , enfrentados con el Papa, se resaltó que Cuerva bautizó a los hijos de Florencia de la V, como si ello constituyera un pecado.