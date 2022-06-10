Debuta el Pichichi Scioli en Producción: una carrera hacia una nueva resistencia

LLega desde Brasil. Asume la semana próxima.¿ Podrá crear un nuevo Relato?

Daniel Scioli va haci otro desafío de resistencia en la supervivencia de persistir dentro dle poder y recrearse como algo diferente dentro de un gobierno en ruinas. Su jura frente al Ministerio de Producción, que lideraba el renunciante Kulfas, se producirá comenzando la entrente semana , luego de haberse tomado unos días para salir de manera prolija de la embajada argentina en Brasil. El Pichichi. como se lo apoda a raiz de su hambre goleadora en el futsal, tiene un potencial de reinvención a toda prueba.

Sobrevivió a los ataques de Cristina cuando presidió el Senado, y la entonces senadora le marcaba la cancha por desconocer el reglamento de las sesiones. Perdió la eleccion frente a Mauricio Macri absorbiendo una cararata de críticas por poner cara de “no se” por el volcán de mal humor social que dejó el último gobierno ciento porciento kirchnerista.

Desde Brasili pudo sostener una relación bilateral racional con el pantanoso Jair Bolsonaro, y se concentró en el “vende de productos argentinos” y cuidó la relación con Alberto , al punto tal de manifestar el actual presidente que los siente como un verdadero “hermano”.

Es muy dificil imaginar un milagro por el efecto del ex motonauta embargado de optimismo. Sin duda, su impronta de habilidad declarativa y de ocupar espacios, alerta a otros ministros que venían haciendo ese rol a los tumbos: Manzur y Aníbal.

Dos anécdotas de un Scioli autentico describen a este dirigente ya curtido de experiencia. Las dos ocurrieron en Roma , con la muerte del Papa Juan Pablo II, en el 2005. Scioli era Vice presidente y viajó al sepelio del Sumo Pontífice como representante del estado argentino, con su propio aparato de prensa, En una de las imágenes se mezclo ante los fieles que vivaban al Papa fallecido, Una edición quirúrgica de la filmación hizo quedar a Scioli como un personaje popular en la Plaza San Pedro,

En otro momento , curiosos se le acercaron al entonces Rey Juan Carlos quien gentil saludaba a los files y turistas . Scioli se mezclo en un grupo y tuvo la foto con el Rey.

Como se ve, los funcionarios que dejo atrás la renuncia de Kulfas deberán acostumbrarse a un relato envolvente de Pichichi, el funcionario esoecialista en el auto bombo,

 

 