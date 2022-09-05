Debutó Rosario Ayerdi en C5N

La periodista cambio pantalla.Se pasó al canal que coincide con sus ideas.

Y un día, Rosario Ayerdi llegó a la pantalla de C5N. Debutó en la coconducción de Fuera de Agenda en el momento justo: el fin de semana donde toda la televisión habló del atacante a la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner en Recoleta.

Ayerdi, defensora del periodismo gráfico y de un destacado paso por los programas de América y A24, Ayerdi saltó a C5N para conducir un programa con Diego Iglesias y competirle el rating mano a mano a TN.

Picante con sus preguntas a los invitados, también lo es en las redes sociales: luego de que un periodista de la competencia pusiera en duda detalles del ataque a la vicepresidenta, Ayerdi, irónica, tuiteó: “Guillermo Lobo, solitario?”.